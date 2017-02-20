Pakistan Star Afridi Retiring From International Cricket After 21 Years

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, wrapping up his 21-year career.

"I have said goodbye to international cricket," he said after playing in a Pakistan Super League match for Peshawar Zalmi in the United Arab Emirates.

He said, though, that he wants to continue to play in Pakistan's domestic league for two more years.

Afridi, nicknamed "Boom Boom," had been a fan favorite since 1996 when he struck a 37-ball, one-day century against Sri Lanka in only his second match.

That set a world record that took 18 years to be topped.

He was also banned for two Twenty20 internationals in 2010 after he was shown on television biting the ball during a match against Australia at Perth.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters