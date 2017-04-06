Pence, Tillerson Call On Russia To Rethink Relationship With Syria's Assad

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said there's "no doubt" the Syrian government was behind a devastating chemical attack this week, and called on Russia to honor its agreement to help eliminate chemical weapons in Syria.

Asked about the nerve gas attack in Khan Sheikhoun that killed over 80 people in an interview on Fox News on April 5, Pence said it's time for Moscow to "keep the word that they made to see to the elimination of chemical weapons so that they no longer threaten the people in that country."

Pence blamed the Obama administration's failure to hold Russia and Syria to the chemical weapons ban Syrian President Bashar al-Assad signed in 2013, saying that led to the worst chemical attack in more than four years on April 4.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Russia to rethink its relationship with Assad in light of the "horrific attack."

"There is no doubt in our mind that the Syrian regime...is responsible for this horrific attack," Tillerson said. "And we think it is time for the Russians to really think carefully about their continuing support for the Assad regime."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters