U.S. Vice President Tours Dachau Concentration Camp

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife and daughter, Charlotte, have toured the Nazi-era concentration camp of Dachau, on the outskirts of Munich.

Pence toured the camp on February 19 accompanied by a survivor, Abba Naor, and dignitaries. He placed a wreath at a monument at the center of the camp before touring the barracks and viewing the ovens inside the camp crematorium.

The Dachau camp was created by Adolf Hitler’s government in 1933. More than 200,000 people from all over Europe were held at the camp and 40,000 died there. Most of the victims were Jews, homosexuals, Roma, Christian activists, or political dissidents.

It was liberated by U.S. troops in April 1945.

Later on February 19, Pence was expected to travel to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union officials.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP