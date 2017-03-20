Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 12th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Participants wearing traditional costumes dance as they celebrate the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring Welcoming) near the village of Aziarco in the Minsk region. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)
An Afghan man sells national flags ahead of the Persian New Year, known as Norouz, in Kandahar on March 20. (epa/Muhammad Sadiq)
Civilians and rescue workers carry children at a damaged site following an air strike on the rebel-held city of Idlib in Syria. (Reuters/Ammar Abdullah)
Martin Schulz reacts after he was elected the new leader of Germany&#39;s Social Democratic Party in Berlin on March 19. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
