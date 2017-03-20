Participants wearing traditional costumes dance as they celebrate the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring Welcoming) near the village of Aziarco in the Minsk region. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)
An Afghan man sells national flags ahead of the Persian New Year, known as Norouz, in Kandahar on March 20. (epa/Muhammad Sadiq)
Civilians and rescue workers carry children at a damaged site following an air strike on the rebel-held city of Idlib in Syria. (Reuters/Ammar Abdullah)
Martin Schulz reacts after he was elected the new leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Berlin on March 19. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)