Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 16th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A street peddler pushes a cart carrying plastic liquid containers down a bombed-out street in the Syrian city of Azaz near the Turkish border. (AFP/Zein al-Rifa)
Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo during an attempt to hold the world&#39;s largest gathering of people dressed as &#39;The Tramp&#39; in Corsier, Switzerland. (epa/Laurent Gillierion)
Smoke billows from Mosul&#39;s Old City on April 17 during an offensive by Iraqi security forces to recapture the town &nbsp;from Islamic State &nbsp;extremists. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
A Femen activist is evacuated by bodyguards as she protests during a speech by far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen&#39;s at a rally in Paris on April 17. (epa/Christophe Petit Tesson)
Ukrainians in the city of Lviv pour water on each other as part of Easter celebrations on April 17. (epa/Markiian Lyseiko)
