Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 16th week of 2017.
A street peddler pushes a cart carrying plastic liquid containers down a bombed-out street in the Syrian city of Azaz near the Turkish border. (AFP/Zein al-Rifa)
Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo during an attempt to hold the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' in Corsier, Switzerland. (epa/Laurent Gillierion)
Smoke billows from Mosul's Old City on April 17 during an offensive by Iraqi security forces to recapture the town from Islamic State extremists. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
A Femen activist is evacuated by bodyguards as she protests during a speech by far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's at a rally in Paris on April 17. (epa/Christophe Petit Tesson)
Ukrainians in the city of Lviv pour water on each other as part of Easter celebrations on April 17. (epa/Markiian Lyseiko)