Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 17th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A man reviews portraits of victims of the Holocaust in the Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of Macedonia in Skopje on April 24. (epa/Georgi Licovski)
A Kashmiri student throws a projectile toward an Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar on April 24. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)
People practice tai chi on a suspension bridge during an event at a tourist spot in Beijing, China. (Reuters)
People in Yerevan take part in a torchlight procession to mark the anniversary of mass killings of ethnic Armenians in Ottoman-era Turkey on April 24. (AFP/Karen Minasyan)
Participants storm a replica of the Reichstag during a historical military reenactment of The Battle of Berlin to mark the 72nd anniversary of the crucial World War II engagement in the German capital. (AFP/Vasily Maximov)