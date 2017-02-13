Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the seventh week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Macedonian security forces perform an exercise after finishing three weeks of training with U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje on February 13. (epa/Georgi Licovski)
A tamed golden eagle attacks a corsac fox during an annual hunting contest in Chengelsy Gorge east of Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
Pakistani artists perform a Sufi dance during the Mystic Music Sufi Festival in Lahore. (AFP/Arif Ali)
A boy from Iraq plays on rail tracks close to a refugee camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia. (AFP/Robert Atanasovski)
