Macedonian security forces perform an exercise after finishing three weeks of training with U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje on February 13. (epa/Georgi Licovski)
A tamed golden eagle attacks a corsac fox during an annual hunting contest in Chengelsy Gorge east of Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
Pakistani artists perform a Sufi dance during the Mystic Music Sufi Festival in Lahore. (AFP/Arif Ali)
A boy from Iraq plays on rail tracks close to a refugee camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia. (AFP/Robert Atanasovski)