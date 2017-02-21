Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the seventh week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A picture taken near the village of Gibina, shows the hull of a boat next to a fence set up along the Slovenian-Croatian border. (AFP/Jure Makovec)
Orthodox priests and worshipers take part in a procession commemorating the third anniversary of the Ukrainian pro-EU Euromaidan mass protests in 2014 in central Kyiv on February 20. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent runs as he searches for victims following a reported government air strike on the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus. (AFP/Abd Doumany)
A Syrian woman sits with an injured child at a hospital following a reported strike by government forces in the rebel-held district of Barzah, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 20. (epa/Sarieh Abu Zaid)
Swiss player Roger Federer (right) plays tennis with Czech Tomas Berdych as they pose for photographers on a boat on the Vltava River during a promotional event for the Laver Cup tennis tournament near the Charles Bridge in Prague. (epa/Martin Divisek)
A woman stands in Moscow's Hall of Fame Museum for the Great Patriotic War, a common Russian term for the Soviet campaign in World War II from 1941 to 1945. (epa/Sergei Ilnitsky)
An Afghan boy plays with a sling outside his house on a hilltop in Kabul. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)
Belarusian interior special forces take part in a tug of war as they celebrate Maslenitsa (Shrovetide), a farewell ceremony to winter in Minsk on February 19. (AFP/Maxim Malinovsky)
Iraqi forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle south of Mosul on February 19. (Reuters/Khalid al Mousily)