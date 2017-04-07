Podcast: After The Bombs

The week began with a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. And it ended with U.S. missile strikes against Syria that were condemned by Russia. And in between, a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria shocked the world.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we'll try to sort this all out and look ahead to what happens next.

Will Vladimir Putin's regime be able to use this week's bombing in the St. Petersburg Metro to shift attention away from growing anger about official corruption?

And will the Kremlin be able to use the attack to restore relations with the West and forge an international coalition against terrorism? Or will this be negated by growing tension between Russia and the West over Syria?

Joining me on the podcast will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and veteran Kremlin-watcher Donald Jensen, a former State Department official, a fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in the Nitze School of International Studies at Johns Hopkins University and a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Enjoy...

