Podcast: King Of The Russian Street

Tens of thousands take to the streets in scores of Russian cities.

Unusual rumblings of dissent in the regions.

Growing anger about official corruption.

A new generation finding its political voice.

And in the middle of it all is Aleksei Navalny.

Revolution is not in the air. The regime is not about to fall. Navalny is not about to storm the Kremlin. And 2017 is certainly not the new 1917.

But these were also not your father's anti-Kremlin demonstrations; and a new chapter in Russian politics appears to have commenced.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we'll take a look Navalny's chances of maintaining his momentum,and at where Russia may be headed in the aftermath of last weekend's protests.

Joining me will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and journalist Anna Arutunyan, author of the book The Putin Mystique: Inside Russia's Power Cult.

Enjoy...

