Policeman, One Shooter Killed In Attack On Champs-Elysees In Paris

Police in Paris say one officer has been killed and another injured in a shooting involving at least one attacker on the city’s Champs-Elysees boulevard that police said was probably a "terrorist act."

Paris authorities on the evening of April 20 said one attacker had also been killed by police in the incident.

Video from the scene on the evening of April 20 show police vehicles and helicopters converging on the boulevard. Police warned people to avoid the area in the French capital.

A witness told Reuters that a man got out of a vehicle and began shooting with a Kalashnikov.



Paris, like most major cities in Europe and elsewhere, has been on high security following a series of terror attacks on the continent.

France is in a state of emergency and at its highest possible level of alert since a string of terror attacks that began in 2015, which have killed over 230 people.

Thousands of troops and armed police have been deployed to guard tourist attractions such as the Champs Elysees or other potential targets like government buildings and religious sites.

The April 20 shooting came the same day as candidates in France's presidential race made their final appeals to voters ahead of the April 23 election.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen are likely to take the top two spots, forcing them into a runoff election on May 7.

While Macron holds just a slight lead over Le Pen going into the election, polls indicate he would win by a large margin against the far-right candidate in the runoff.

