CIA Nominee: Aggressive Russia Has Done Nothing To Defeat 'ISIS'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency said that Russia had reasserted itself by invading Ukraine and "threatening Europe." In the opening statement of his Senate confirmation hearing on January 12, Congressman Mike Pompeo also said that Russia had done nothing to defeat Islamic State militants. He added that the "cyber domain" needed increased focus. (U.S. Senate live stream)
