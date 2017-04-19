Putin Meeting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi To Discuss Syrian Conflict

President Vladimir Putin will meet in Russia on April 20 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy commander in chief of the United Arab Emirate's armed forces.

The Kremlin said in a statement on April 19 that the two were expected to discuss "problems of the fight against international terrorism, primarily in the context of a settlement in Syria."

The Kremlin said they also plan to "exchange views on other relevant aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa region."

Based on reporting by TASS, Reuters, and Interfax