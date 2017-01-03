RFE/RL In The News

iMediaEthics links to RFE/RL's interview with Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner, who declared to Current Time that a purported interview with him that aired on Kazakh television a “fake” and “colossal stupidity”.
On December 27, World Tribune cites an RFE/RL analysis by James Miller about the potential return of Al Qaeda in the wake of what looks like the physical collapse of the so-called Islamic State.
On December 26, Yahoo News reposted RFE/RL video of flowers and candles being laid by people in Moscow to honor the 92 people, including 64 members of the Russian army song and dance group the Alexandrov Ensemble, who died in a military airplane crash into the Black Sea.
Canada's Global National news featured an RFE/RL video report on coal miners trying to preserve their livelihood just a few kilometers from eastern Ukraine's front lines near Luhansk. Two days earlier, on December 24, Global National aired an RFE/RL video report on a Czech man's efforts to restore the factory where Oskar Schindler saved the lives of 1,200 Jews originally sent to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.
On December 23, Science Alert and Chron.com link to RFE/RL photojournalist Amos Chapple's story about radioactive reindeer in Norway 30 years after the Chernobyl explosion, and the native Sami people seeking to preserve their way of life.
Business Insider re-posts Amos Chapple's photo essay about a Russian truck driver navigating Siberia's Ice Highway.
FrontPage Magazine cited RFE/RL reporting on the rise of child marriage in Iran.
Kyiv Post cites RFE/RL Ukrainian Service reporting on the April 2016 collapse of Khreshchatyk Bank, in two articles on how Ukrainian taxpayers are likely to foot the bill for the government takeover of Privatbank, while the bank's owners escape consequences.
UNIAN reports on the detention and release of an RFE/RL freelance reporter attempting to cover a protest march in Moscow on the "KGB Day" holiday.
Business Insider re-posts RFE/RL journalist Gordana Knezevic's commentary, "Serbia, Beware Russians Bearing Gifts."
Time Gazette cites RFE/RL's report on the meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, and Turkey in a story on the bloodshed in Syria.
Democracy & Freedom Watch links to an RFE/RL report on action within the European Union that advances prospects for visa-free travel into the EU's Schengen zone for Georgian and Ukrainian citizens.
The Diplomat publishes Radio Mashaal journalist Daud Khattak's article, "Does Islamic State Have a Future in the AfPak Region?"
United Press International cites RFE/RL reporting in an article on the EU's extension of sanctions against Russia.
Payvand reposts RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari's report on Iranian President Hassan Rohani announcing a "Citizens' Rights Charter."
Breitbart News cites RFE/RL reporting on the agreement by Russia, Iran, and Turkey to serve as "guarantors" of any future settlement between the government and rebel fighters in Syria.
Forum 18 cites RFE/RL reporting in an article on recent developments involving religious persecution in Uzbekistan.
Ukrainian Weekly re-posted an RFE/RL release about the award of the BBG's David Burke Distinguished Journalism Award to the Ukrainian Service's Crimea Desk. The website also re-posted RFE/RL articles on controversial former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko.
Kyiv Post and Ukrinform cite a Current Time report about the publication in Turkey of a new translation into Ukrainian of Islam's holy text, the Quran
On December 18, Ukraine Today cited RFE/RL Ukrainian Service reporting on a new monument to the Ukrainian Holodomor that was just unveiled in the Italian city of Cagliari.
On December 17, Canada's Global National news program (at 16:00) aired an RFE/RL video clip on Pakistan's first female bomb disposal officer.
On December 16, Nature magazine named an image taken by RFE/RL photojournalist Amos Chapple while researching his "Mammoth Pirates" story as one of "the best science images" of 2016.
Foreign Policy's "Situation Report" blog links to an RFE/RL article revealing an encounter between alleged Montenegro coup plotter Nemanja Ristic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The BBC linked to several RFE/RL Kyrgyz Service reports about Chinese exports of donkeys to Kyrgyzstan.
On December 15, Huffington Post columnist Natasha Lance Rogoff cited RFE/RL's role in beaming uncensored news to audiences behind the Iron Curtain as one of the reasons why Soviet efforts to brainwash their people during the 1980's were unsuccessful.
The Telegraph links to RFE/RL video of a rally in Sarajevo in support of the besieged civilians of Aleppo.
Yahoo News reposted RFE/RL video from a massive funeral in Pakistan for former pop singer Jumaid Jamshed, who gave up his career to become an evangelical Muslim preacher and died in the December 7 airplane crash in northern Pakistan.
B92 cited an RFE/RL Balkan Service interview with Simon Wiesenthal Center Director Efraim Zuroff in an article about alleged neo-fascism in Croatia.
The Media Express cites an RFE/RL interview with Iranian women's book publisher Shala Lahiji in an article about human rights in Iran.
The editor of RFE/RL's "Gandhara" website, Abubakar Siddique, was a panelist at a Heritage Foundation discussion on "Advancing the Afghanistan Mission Under a Trump Administration."
Columnist Georgie Ann Geyer cited an RFE/RL interview with Russian analyst Andrei Piontkovsky in a recent artile, published in the Columbia Missourian, on Russian involvement in Montenegro.
iDNES linked to an RFE/RL video report about the controversy that erupted in Moscow after the owners of a restaurant named it after the notorious spy agency NKVD.
Deutsche Welle cited an RFE/RL report in an article on the role being played by social media in shaping narratives about Aleppo and the Syrian civil war.
Business Insider posts and cites RFE/RL photojournalist Amos Chapple's exclusive report on "mammoth hunters" in the Siberian wilderness.
Yahoo News reposted RFE/RL video and cited RFE/RL reporting about the Macedonian parliamentary election.
JURIST cites RFE/RL reporting on the results of the Kyrgyzstan constitutional referendum.
On December 11, the New Zealand Herald reposted RFE/RL photojournalist Amos Chapple’s article about his search for a descendant of tsarist era mystic Grigoriy Rasputin.
The News International and Khaama Press cited RFE/RL correspondent Bashir Ahmad’s interview for the Gandhara website with former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.
Kyrgyz website 24.kg cites RFE/RL's interview with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Desai Biswal, who expressed serious concern about the attitude of Central Asian governments towards journalists and media freedom. In the interview, Biswal said, "I think that the treatment that a number of RFE[/RL] journalists [have encountered] in the past couple of years -- whether through harassment, or detention and harassment, or mistreatment while under detention -- is absolutely unacceptable."
World Tribune reprints RFE/RL journalist Mike Eckel’s article on the U.S. Congress approving the "Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act" as part of a massive defense authorization bill.
Amnesty International has launched an Urgent Action in support of RFE/RL Turkmen Service contributor Khudayberdy Allashov, who was arrested on December 3 and now faces a possible seven-year prison sentence in an action RFE/RL President Thomas Kent believes is “part of a targeted campaign intended to silence our Turkmen Service and intimidate the Turkmen people.”
Kyiv Post picked up RFE/RL’s report on official charges of spreading "calls for undermining Russian territorial integrity via mass media" being filed by Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea against RFE/RL contributor Mykola Semena. Associated Press, ABC News, and Deutsche Welle also reported on Semena being formally charged.
Yahoo News reposted RFE/RL video of the transfer to Islamabad of the remains of victims of the December 7 Pakistan International Airlines near Abbottabad.
World Tribune and Informed Comment reposted RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari’s report on opposition by the chief of the women volunteers in Iran’s hard-line conservative militia, the Basij, to gender-rights activism in Iran.
Transitions Online cited Current Time's exclusive interview with Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who claims to have "documents that confirm the corruption of President [Petro] Poroshenko.".
The Wire cited an interview on RFE/RL’s Gandhara website with Afghan national security advisor Hanif Atmar in an article on ISIS apparently targeting Indian interests in Afghanistan.
Charter 97 cited RFE/RL Belarus Service interviews with former Belarusian president Stanislau Shushkevich about the signing 25 years ago of the agreement that formally dissolved the Soviet Union, and with "Young Front" activist Zmitser Dashkevich.
News Deeply cited RF/RL reporting on Syria's and Russia's rejection of rebel pleas to negotiate a ceasefire in their campaign to retake Aleppo.