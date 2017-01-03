RFE/RL In The News

Ukrainian Weekly re-posted an RFE/RL release about the award of the BBG's David Burke Distinguished Journalism Award to the Ukrainian Service's Crimea Desk. The website also re-posted RFE/RL articles on controversial former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Kyiv Post and Ukrinform cite a Current Time report about the publication in Turkey of a new translation into Ukrainian of Islam's holy text, the Quran

On December 18, Ukraine Today cited RFE/RL Ukrainian Service reporting on a new monument to the Ukrainian Holodomor that was just unveiled in the Italian city of Cagliari.

On December 17, Canada's Global National news program (at 16:00) aired an RFE/RL video clip on Pakistan's first female bomb disposal officer.

On December 16, Nature magazine named an image taken by RFE/RL photojournalist Amos Chapple while researching his "Mammoth Pirates" story as one of "the best science images" of 2016.

Foreign Policy's "Situation Report" blog links to an RFE/RL article revealing an encounter between alleged Montenegro coup plotter Nemanja Ristic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The BBC linked to several RFE/RL Kyrgyz Service reports about Chinese exports of donkeys to Kyrgyzstan.

​On December 15, Huffington Post columnist Natasha Lance Rogoff cited RFE/RL's role in beaming uncensored news to audiences behind the Iron Curtain as one of the reasons why Soviet efforts to brainwash their people during the 1980's were unsuccessful.

The Telegraph links to RFE/RL video of a rally in Sarajevo in support of the besieged civilians of Aleppo.

Yahoo News reposted RFE/RL video from a massive funeral in Pakistan for former pop singer Jumaid Jamshed, who gave up his career to become an evangelical Muslim preacher and died in the December 7 airplane crash in northern Pakistan.

B92 cited an RFE/RL Balkan Service interview with Simon Wiesenthal Center Director Efraim Zuroff in an article about alleged neo-fascism in Croatia.

The Media Express cites an RFE/RL interview with Iranian women's book publisher Shala Lahiji in an article about human rights in Iran.