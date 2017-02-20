Romanians Gather For 20th Day Of Protests Against Government

Thousands of Romanians turned out for the 20th consecutive day of antigovernment protests despite the cold and heavy rain.

Organizers said on February 20 that 3,000 protesters were in the capital of Bucharest in front of the parliament building.

They said another 3,000 demonstrated in Romania's second-largest city, Cluj.

The numbers are down substantially since massive protests against the Social Democrat government led Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu to withdraw an unpopular emergency decree that critics said would have weakened the fight against corruption.

Crowds reached an estimated peak of 600,000 across the country on February 5, the largest protests since the fall of communism.

The government repealed the decree that day, but protesters continued to take to the streets to demand the resignation of the entire Grindeanu government, which had taken office just a month earlier.

The decree would have redefined abuse of office and decriminalized embezzlement of less than 45,000 euros ($50,000).

Despite the protests, Grindeanu has refused to resign.

Romania's upper house of parliament, the Senate, voted unanimously to endorse the decision to scrap the decree on February 14.

The lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, has yet to approve it, worrying some demonstrators that it could still be implemented.

Based on reporting by dpa