Russia's Former Anticorruption Police Chief Sentenced To 22 Years For Corruption

A former chief of the Russian Interior Ministry's Anticorruption and Economic Crimes Directorate, Denis Sugrobov, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison on corruption charges.

The Moscow city court issued the sentence on April 27, shortly after convicting Sugrobov of abuse of office and of creating a criminal group.

Sugrobov and several of his subordinates were arrested in 2014 on suspicion of involvement in organizing a criminal group, soliciting bribes, and exceeding their authority.

One of Sugrobov's subordinates, General Boris Kolesnikov, died after jumping from the sixth floor of the Investigative Committee headquarters in July 2014, in what authorities said was a suicide.

Sugrobov's lawyer Eduard Isetsky said that his client’s verdict and sentence will be appealed.