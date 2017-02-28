Girl's Death Said To Spark Mass Killing Of Stray Dogs In Daghestan

Authorities and activists are trying to stop what they say is the mass killing of stray dogs in Russia's Daghestan region following a girl's death in what reports said was a dog attack.

Officials in Daghestan's capital, Makhachkala, called on residents to stop shooting stray dogs on February 27, warning that killing animals is punishable by law. http://www.mkala.ru/info/news/2017/02/27/news_13369.html

A petition on the Change.org website to protest the mass killing of dogs had received some 20,000 signatures by February 28.

Media reports on February 19 said that a nine-year-old girl was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Makhachkala.

With reporting by Kavkaz-uzel.ru