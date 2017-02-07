Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Some Domestic Violence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that decriminalizes some forms of domestic violence.

The law will categorize as administrative offenses -- instead of criminal acts -- cases of domestic violence that result in pain but not bodily harm.

Dubbed the "slapping law," the bill would affect parents who strike their children and people who strike their spouses or partners.

In the event of any danger to the victim’s health or in the case of repeat offenses, the perpetrator would face criminal charges.

Under the new law, first-time administrative offenses would be punishable by a fine of up to 30,000 rubles ($500), detention for up to 15 days, or 120 hours of community service.

Supporters say the change is intended to prevent unwarranted interference by the state in domestic matters.

Women's and children's organizations as well as NGOs had criticized the proposed change in the law.

Russia's upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, passed the bill on February 1, a few days after it was approved by the lower-chamber of parliament.

Based on reporting by TASS

