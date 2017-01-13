Moscow Authorities Seize 12 Adopted Children Believed To Be HIV-Positive

Twelve children, all of whom are believed to be infected with the virus that causes AIDS, have been taken away from their adoptive parents in Moscow, Russian authorities say.

An unidentified spokesman for children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova on January 13 did not provide any further details about the case or information about how the children might have been infected.

"We are working to establish the details," the spokesman said.

Another child, who is the couple's biological child, has been allowed to remain with the family.

The Moscow social-services department held an emergency meeting about the case on January 13, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russia registered its millionth HIV-positive citizen in January 2016, more than twice the number in 2010.

The rate of new HIV infections has increased by 133 percent since 2006, according to a report issued this month by the European Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Based on reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, and The Independent