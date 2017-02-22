Russia Sends Cargo Mission To ISS

Russia has successfully launched an unmanned Soyuz cargo rocket on a mission to supply the International Space Station (ISS).

The February 22 launch from Russia's spaceport in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, took place without incident and the craft has entered its designated orbit in preparation for docking at the station.

The mission comes after a similar launch ended catastrophically on December 1, exploding and scattering debris across southern Siberia.

Officials said that incident was caused by a manufacturing flaw in the rocket's third-stage engine.

The ISS is currently manned by two U.S. astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Based on reports by AP and RIA Novosti

