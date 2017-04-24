Kyrgyz Man Shot In Russian 'Hate Crime'

A Kyrgyz diplomat has visited an injured victim of a shooting in Russia that the Russian authorities say they believe was a hate crime.

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeeva told RFE/RL on April 24 that a 37-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Jumaev, was seriously injured in the April 21 shooting in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

Kulukeeva said Kyrgyzstan's consul in Khabarovsk, Kadyrbek Myrzabaev, visited Jumaev in a hospital in Khabarovsk on April 24.

Russian authorities say a teenage gunman opened fire in a Federal Security Service (FSB) office, killing an FSB officer and another victim, who the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said was an Uzbek citizen.

The attacker was killed, and Jumaev was the only injured survivor.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on April 21 that authorities had reason to believe the attacker "held neo-Nazi views espousing hatred of people from different ethnic groups."

With reporting by Dvhab.ru and Interfax