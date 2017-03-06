Russian Court Orders Release Of Woman Imprisoned For Re-Posting Video

A Russian court has ordered the release of a kindergarten teacher who was imprisoned for re-posting a child-abuse video in what she said was an innocent effort to raise awareness.

The top court in the Kurgan Oblast threw out the conviction of Yevgenia Chudnovets, who is serving a five-month prison sentence, defense lawyers said on March 6.

The ruling came after Russia’s Supreme Court ordered the Kurgan court on February 28 to review the case. Officials said she will be freed when the formal court decision reaches the prison where she is being held.

Chudnovets, 33, posted the graphic video on the Russian social network VKontakte in August and was convicted in November, despite her explanation that she was trying draw attention to the incident it depicted.

The video purportedly shows staff at a summer camp abusing a naked child.

The re-posting of the video helped police catch a man and woman who were convicted and sentenced to prison terms of three and six years, respectively.

After a public outcry over the imprisonment of Chudnovets, Russian Deputy Prosecutor-General Leonid Korzhinek asked the Supreme Court to cancel the verdict and drop the charge against Chudnovets.

With reporting by medusa.io and kommersant.ru



