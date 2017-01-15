Seven Kyrgyz Migrants Killed In Traffic Accident In Russia
Seven Kyrgyz migrant workers have been killed in a traffic accident in the Russian region of Saratov, Russian news agencies reported.
According to media reports, the minivan carrying the migrant workers collided with another vehicle on a highway in the village of Tarumovka in the early hours of January 15.
Russian authorities say a probe has been launched into the deadly incident.
The Kyrgyz nationals had reportedly crossed the Kazakh-Russian border on January 14.
Poverty and a shortage of jobs in Kyrgyzstan have forced hundreds of thousands of men and women to look for jobs in Russia.
With reporting by lenta.ru
