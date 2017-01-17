Russia's Lavrov Says Onus On EU To Soothe Balkan Tensions

Tensions are "growing" in the Balkans and the European Union must help deescalate the situation there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow on January 17 that these tensions were being created to a significant extent "by the policies pursued by those who are imposing the so-called European values in a new, modernized post-Christian manner on all peoples in the Balkans."

Western observers have accused Russia of stoking tensions in the Balkans and seeking to keep countries there out of the European Union and NATO.

Lavrov's comments came three days after Serbia sent a train bought in Russia and painted with the slogan "Kosovo is Serbia" toward Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, a former province that declared independence in 2008.

Belgrade halted the train at the last moment before it entered Kosovo, claiming that the country's security forces were planning to attack it.

Both sides, which have been locked in EU-facilitated talks since 2011 to normalize ties, accused each other of provocations.

The EU should defuse the situation and make sure that the agreements between Belgrade and Pristina are complied with, Lavrov said.

"They stipulate, in particular, that people's freedom of movement is not restricted and that there should be no [ethnic] Albanian law enforcement agencies in northern Kosovo where ethnic Serbs live," he said.

Mostly Muslim, ethnic Albanian Kosovo's independence is recognized by 114 countries. Russia, which has close ties with mostly Slavic, Orthodox Christian Serbia, is among those that do not recognize it.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS