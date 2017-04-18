Russian Foreign Minister's Planned Visit To Abkhazia Angers Tbilisi

Georgia is sharply criticizing Moscow over a planned visit to the breakaway Abkhazia region by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, said on April 18 that that the two-day visit would be a "violation of Georgia's sovereignty."

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister David Jalagania said Russia was "ignoring...international principles and laws."

During the April 18-19 visit, Lavrov was scheduled to meet with officials in the separatist leadership and attend a ceremony marking the opening of new buildings for what Russia calls its embassy in Abkhazia.

Abkhazia broke from Georgian central government control in a 1992-93 war.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and breakaway South Ossetia as independent countries after fighting a five-day war against Tbilisi in 2008 and maintains thousands of troops in the two regions.

Only a handful of countries have followed Russia's lead in recognizing Abkhazia and South Ossetia, while the vast majority consider them to be parts of Georgia.

With reporting by RIA, TASS, and apsny.ge

