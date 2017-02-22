Russia Sets Fines For Failure To Block Banned Internet Resources

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a measure that imposes fines on Internet providers that refuse to restrict access to online information banned by the authorities.

All Internet providers were previously obliged to cut access to blacklisted information within 24 hours after it is added to the restricted list by Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor.

The law signed on February 22, however, imposes fines for noncompliance.

The fines range between 5,000 rubles ($87) and 100,000 rubles ($1,730).

