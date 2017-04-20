100 Years After Revolution, Most Russians Say Lenin Played Positive Role: Poll

Far more Russians have a positive view of Bolshevik Revolution leader Vladimir Lenin than they did a decade ago, according to an opinion poll by the independent Levada agency.

The survey published on April 19 found that 56 percent of Russians believe Lenin played a positive role in their country's history, while 22 percent believe he played a negative role.

The proportion giving a positive assessment of Lenin was slightly higher than in recent years and much higher than the 40 percent recorded in December 2006. At that time, 36 percent said Lenin played a negative role.

This year marks the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution, which was followed by the creation of the Soviet Union in 1922. It collapsed in 1991.

The embalmed corpse of Lenin, who died in 1924, remains on display in a mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square.

Asked what they thought about proposals to remove Lenin's body, 58 percent said it should be buried while 31 percent said it should remain in the mausoleum.

Levada polled 1,600 adults across Russia in the March 31-April 3 survey.

