Moscow Police Investigate Reports Of Discarded Body Fragments

Moscow police say they are investigating reports that fragments of the bodies of Kyrgyz citizens were found in a dumpster in the Russian capital.

The May 2 statement came hours after the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow said it had lodged formal requests for the Moscow police, prosecutor's office, and Investigative Committee to provide detailed information regarding the situation.

Moscow police said body fragments had been found in a trash receptacle on April 24 and indicated that they had been thrown away by a detective after forensic tests.

Media reports said on May 1 that several human bones, fragments of skin, and hair found in the dumpster might be parts of the bodies of four Kyrgyz citizens killed in a traffic accident in January.

Many people from Kyrgyzstan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia come to Moscow and other Russian cities to find work.

Based on reporting by Interfax, KyrTAG, TASS, and Moskovsky Komsomolets