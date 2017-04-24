Russian Court Fines Mother For Teenage Daughter's Protest Action

A Russian court has fined a woman for her teenage daughter's participation in an unsanctioned anticorruption protest on March 26.

Yelena Makarova, an attorney for 17-year-old vocational high school student Sofia Murzina, told the Meduza news website on April 24 that her client was found guilty of violating a law on mass gatherings and for refusing to leave the unsanctioned rally.

The court in the Sverdlovsk region in the Urals said it imposed the 10,000 ruble ($177) fine against Murzina’s mother, Tatyana Lipovets, because Murzina does not have a permanent source of income.

The March 26 protests across Russia were the biggest antigovernment demonstrations in the country since a series of rallies that Aleksei Navalny helped lead in 2011 and 2012.

Thousands of teenagers took part in the March 26 protests.

Based on reporting by Meduza