Russian State Seeks 3 1/2-Year Prison Term For 'Pokemon Go' Blogger

Russian prosecutors are seeking a 3 1/2-year prison sentence for a blogger charged with inciting hatred for playing the Pokemon Go game in a church.

The state prosecutor made the request on April 28 at the trial of Ruslan Sokolovsky in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Sokolovsky was arrested in September after posting a video showing him playing Pokemon Go in a Russian Orthodox church in the Urals city in August, during a craze for the game app.

The post on Sokolovsky's YouTube channel, which had around 300,000 subscribers at the time, followed a warning on state television not to catch the virtual creatures at religious sites.

For the church video and others, he was charged with inciting hatred and offending the feelings of religious believers.

A verdict is expected soon, and Sokolovsky faces a sentence of up to 7 1/2 years if found guilty.

He pleaded not guilty, saying he did not intend to offend anyone.

Amnesty International has denounced the prosecution of Sokolovsky, 22, as a "farcical attack on freedom of expression."

With reporting by Mediazona