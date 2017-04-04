Putin Tells Government To Outline Measures Against Doping In Sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his cabinet to come up with a plan to combat doping in sports.

The Kremlin said on April 4 that Putin had ordered the government to prepare the implementation of a road map on the fight against doping in sports by April 20.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report in December said that hundreds of Russian athletes in some 30 sports used banned drugs at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and other competitions.

The report also alleged that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Sports Ministry were involved in the mass doping of athletes, which Russian officials, including Putin, have vehemently denied.

On April 3, WADA said that Russian athletes had most positive doping tests in 2015.

