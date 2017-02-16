Russia's Red Army Choir Performs For First Time Since Air Crash

Russia's Red Army Choir has given its first performance since the December plane crash that killed most of its singers.

The legendary choir, also known as the Alexandrov Ensemble, appeared in military and traditional dress on February 16 at Moscow's Russian Army Theater.

The Defense Ministry's official choir, founded in 1928, performed a series of traditional folk songs to an audience of mostly uniformed soldiers.

"The Aleksandrov Ensemble has supported and inspired people in difficult, critical times, and today they themselves need our support," Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said before the show.

Those who died in the plane crash "are with us, and they will always be the heart of the new song and dance troupe," he said.

The ensemble lost 64 members when a plane en route to a Russian military base in Syria crashed off the coast of Sochi on December 25.

The choir was to perform a New Year's concert for Russian troops serving in Syria.

All 92 people on the plane were killed, including military officers and journalists, along with the choir members.

Based on reporting by AFP

