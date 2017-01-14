Russia Reportedly Invited Trump Officials To Join Syrian Peace Talks

Russia has invited Donald Trump's incoming administration to attend upcoming Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan, The Washington Post reported on January 13.

Turkey, which is co-hosting the talks with Russia, has said Washington would be asked to join the talks being held in the Kazakh capital Astana, tentatively set for January 23.

The Obama administration, whose joint effort with Russia to forge peace in Syria fell apart last year, has not been invited to the talks, but it would encourage the Trump administration to go, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

The timetable would put the meeting just three days after the Republican president-elect takes office on January 20.

The Post said the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, extended an invitation to attend the upcoming talks in a December 28 telephone conversation with Trump's incoming national security advisor Michael Flynn.

It said no decision has been made to attend.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Washington Post