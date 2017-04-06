Explosion Injures One In Russian City Of Rostov-On-Don

An explosion has injured a man in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Officials in the southwestern city say that a local man found a plastic bag on the street early on April 6, and that a flashlight in the bag exploded when he tried to switch it on.

The blast blew off several of his fingers, officials said.

The incident came amid jitters in Russia following an April 3 bombing on a subway train in St. Petersburg that killed 14 people and injured nearly 50.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS