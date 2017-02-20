Four Russian Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb Near Syria's T-4 Airbase

Russia's Defense Ministry say four Russian army service personnel were killed in Syria on February 16 when a vehicle they were traveling drove over a roadside bomb.

In a statement issued on February 20, the ministry said two Russian military officers also were injured by explosives, which had been planted on a road between Syria's Tiyas Military Airbase and the city of Homs to the west.

The ministry described the Russian soldiers as "military advisers" who were traveling in a convoy of Syrian troops that had just left the airbase.

It said the roadside bomb was detonated by radio control as the Russian vehicle was passing over it about four kilometers from the airbase,which is also known as the T-4 Airbase.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax