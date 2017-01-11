Landmark St. Petersburg Cathedral To Be Transferred To Orthodox Church

The director of the St. Isaac's Cathedral museum in St. Petersburg has said it could take more than two years to implement a government decision to transfer ownership of the landmark to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Museum Director Nikolai Burov told TASS that it will take time to determine the disposition of the "several thousand" items inside the museum and that, in the meantime, planned restoration of the historic building will continue.

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said on January 10 that the question of handing over the building to the Orthodox Church "is decided."

The previous day, it was reported that he had ordered the handover to be completed by the end of this year.

A spokeswoman for the church said public access to the building, which receives about 3.5 million visitors a year, would continue "as before."

Completed in 1858, the cathedral, a registered UNESCO heritage site, is the fourth-largest cathedral in the world and the largest Orthodox Christian basilica.

However, because of the expense of maintaining it, it has always been the property of the government -- even before the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

St. Isaac's housed the Museum of Religion and Atheism during the Soviet period. Since 1990, it has been managed jointly by the church and the city of St. Petersburg.

With reporting by TASS