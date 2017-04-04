Kyrgyzstan Says St. Petersburg Bombing Suspect A Kyrgyz-Born Russian Citizen

Kyrgyzstan's state security service says the main suspect in the deadly bombing of a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.

A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (UKMK), Rakhat Sulaimanov, identified the suspect on April 4 as Akbarjon Jalilov and said he was born in the Osh region in southern Kyrgyzstan in 1995.

Sulaimanov told RFE/RL that the security agency had received information about Jalilov's alleged involvement "from the Russian side."

At least 14 people were killed and more than 40 injured when the blast ripped through a subway car between two stations in central St. Petersburg on April 3.

The blast badly damaged at least one subway car and images from the scene showed dead or injured people lying on the platform after the driver brought the train into a station, while others sat stunned or tried to help the victims.

The first major bombing in Russia in more than three years, it occurred while President Vladimir Putin was in his home city of St. Petersburg hosting the president of Belarus.

No group has claimed responsibility for what Russian authorities called a terrorist attack, and there was no immediate comment from authorities in Russia on the Kyrgyz security service statement.

A deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's Committee for National Security (KNB), Nurgali Bilisbekov, told a government meeting that a Russian citizen from one of the mostly Muslim former Soviet republics is suspected of being behind the blast.

WATCH: Chaos Inside St. Petersburg Metro Following Blast

Both the Kyrgyz and Kazakh state security service said they were working with Russian security services to further the investigation.

Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAK) said it was looking for the "perpetrators and organizers of the terror attack."

St. Petersburg authorities have declared three days of mourning in Russia's second-largest city.

Speaking alongside Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka as they sat down for talks on April 3, about an hour after the blast, Putin offered his "most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims and the wounded."

"Law-enforcement agencies and the special services are working and will do everything to establish the reasons and the full extent of what has happened," he said.

WATCH: Putin Reacts To St. Petersburg Blast

Putin later emerged from the hourslong meeting with Lukashenka and made no further comment about the blast, but brought flowers to the subway station after dark and laid them outside.

World leaders expressed condolences and solidarity.

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the "barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack" and called for the perpetrators to face justice.

The White House said President Donald Trump telephoned Putin and offered "the full support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice."

"Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated," said the statement, which echoed an earlier account from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said Trump had "extended deep condolences" to the families affected by the blast.

The Interfax news agency said authorities believe a suicide attacker, described as a 23-year-old from ex-Soviet Central Asia known to have links to radical Islam, carried the explosive device onto the train in a rucksack.

State-run TASS reported that a woman may also have been involved in the blast, which occurred midafternoon on April 3 as the train was between stations in the city center.

About two hours after the blast, a homemade explosive device was discovered in another subway station, and defused by bomb experts without incident, NAK spokesman Andrei Przhezdomsky told state television.

Russia’s health minister, Veronika Skvortsova, said early on April 4 that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Many of those injured suffered shrapnel wounds, according to news reports, and law-enforcement agencies said the explosive device contained up to 1 kilogram of explosives.

The blast revived grim memories of previous bomb attacks on the metro in Moscow and on trains and buses elsewhere in Russia.

Speaking to Current Time TV, St. Petersburg resident Natalya Kirillova said she was seated near the end of a subway car adjacent to the one where the explosion occurred took place.

After a "deafening explosion" that knocked seated passengers on their sides, the subway continued on to the next station and she and other passengers climbed out through the windows because the doors were broken, she said.

She said she saw a “huge number of people lying" on he platform.

“Bodies. It was awful," she said. "When we got out, they were pushing and pulling several people out covered in blood,” she told Current TIme, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.

Bombers have struck repeatedly in Russian cities in the past two decades, with insurgents based in Chechnya -- the site of two post-Soviet separatist wars -- or other parts of the mostly Muslim North Caucasus often blamed or claiming responsibility.

The last fatal attack on a subway system in Russia occurred in Moscow in March 2010, when explosions at two stations killed at least 33 people.

There had been no major attacks in St. Petersburg.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time TV, Reuters, KyrTAG, TASS, Interfax, and RIA-Novosti