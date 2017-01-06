Russian Military Says It Has Begun Drawdown Of Forces In Syria

Russia’s military has begun a drawdown of its forces in Syria, media reports quoted the chief of Russia's general staff as saying.

"In accordance with the decision of the supreme commander of the Russian armed forces [President] Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry is beginning the reduction of the armed deployment to Syria," Russian news agencies quoted General Valery Gerasimov as saying on January 6.

Gerasimov was reported to have said that Russia's naval fleet led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which has been operating in the Mediterranean off the Syrian coast, would be the first to return from Syria.

Putin said in December that Russia had agreed to reduce its military deployment in Syria under the terms of a cease-fire agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara.

Putin announced in March that Russia was withdrawing the bulk of its military contingent in Syria.

Around half its fixed-wing strike aircraft flew out in the days that followed. But Russia continued to ship significant quantities of military supplies to Syria.

Since September 2015, Russia has waged a potent air campaign in Syria, seeking to bolster the regime of President Bashar al-Assad and defeat the myriad rebel groups seeking to overthrow the Damascus government.

The five-year conflict has killed more than 250,000 Syrians and displaced around half the country's prewar population, or around 11 million people.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

