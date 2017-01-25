Russia Says Lavrov To Meet Syrian Opposition This Week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to meet with Syrian opposition representatives in Moscow on January 27, the Foreign Ministry says.

The January 25 announcement comes after Russia, Iran, and Turkey said they would jointly enforce a fragile three-week cessation of hostilities in Syria.

The three countries made the pledge on January 24 in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of two days of peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The Syrian opposition was dissatisfied with the communique and issued its own plan for monitoring cease-fire violations, while Damascus representatives said they would not hold government-level talks with Turkey or sign any document signed by a Turkish official.

Moscow and Tehran back President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria's six-year civil war, while Ankara supports the opposition.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax