Putin Claims Chemical 'Provocation' Is Planned In Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had information that there is a plan to release chemical weapons in Syria and blame it on the Syrian authorities. Moscow has previously rejected claims by Washington and its allies that Syria launched a chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, saying Syrian jets hit a rebel arms dump where poison gas was being stored. The UN has opened an investigation into what happened, with the UN Syrian envoy, Staffan de Mistura, saying all indications were that it was a "chemical attack and it came from the air." (Reuters)