Textbooks Spark A Religious Dispute In Moscow
Some parents in Moscow have protested against a government-imposed textbook being used as part of the national school ethics curriculum. They claim it pushes Russian Orthodox Christian teachings on children from atheist families, and those from other religions. The controversy highlights the growing reach of the Russian church in a multicultural society, after years of Soviet-imposed atheism. (RFE/RL's Current Time TV)
