Governor Of Russia's Udmurtia Region Detained On Suspicion Of Bribery

The governor of Russia's Udmurtia region has been detained on suspicion of receiving some $2.5 million in bribes.

The Investigative Committee said on April 4 that Aleksandr Solovyov was detained and escorted from Udmurtia's capital, Izhevsk, to Moscow for questioning.

The committee said that Solovyov is suspected of receiving bribes from construction companies working on infrastructure development in the region in 2014-16.

Solovyov has not been formally charged.

He has been governor of Udmurtia since September 2015.

Some 53 percent of the 1.5 million residents of Udmurtia, a republic in Russia's Volga Federal District, are ethnic Udmurts.

The Udmurt language is of the Uralic stem that also includes Finno-Ugric languages.

