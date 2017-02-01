Russian Bill Decriminalizing Some Domestic Violence Sent To Putin

The upper chamber of Russia's parliament has passed a bill that would decriminalize some forms of domestic violence.

The Federation Council on February 1 passed the bill, which would categorize as administrative offenses cases of domestic violence that result in pain but not bodily harm.

Dubbed the "slapping law," the bill would affect parents who strike their children and people who strike their spouses or partners. In the event of any danger to the victim's health or in the case of repeat offenses, the perpetrator would face criminal charges.

Under the new measure, first-time administrative offenses would be punishable by a fine of up to 30,000 rubles ($500), detention up to 15 days, or 120 hours of community service.

Supporters of the measure say it is intended to prevent unwarranted interference by the state in domestic matters.

The lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, adopted the measure last week.

It now must be signed by President Vladimir Putin, who has expressed his support for the initiative.

With reporting by TASS