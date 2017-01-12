World Bank Warns Russia On Lagging Competitiveness

In a new report, the World Bank has said Russia must diversify its economy, improve its investment climate, and make major infrastructure investments if it hopes to be competitive in the global economy.

In a report presented on January 12 at the opening of the Gaidar Forum, an annual gathering of businesspeople and economists sponsored by the Gaidar Institute and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the World Bank warned that Russia's competitiveness is eroding.

Analysts predict Russia's economic growth as 1-2 percent per year over the next few years, below the predicted global average of 2.7 percent.

Russia needs major investment in transport, energy, public-utility, and social infrastructure, the report says.

"The infrastructure investment needs are staggering," the report says. "Russia's public expenditure on infrastructure amounted to less than 1 percent of GDP a year in 2012-14, while the investment needs are estimated to be about $1 trillion -- 75 percent of Russia's 2015 GDP."

On January 10, the Russian Finance Ministry reported that the government spent almost 1 trillion rubles ($16.8 billion) from the Reserve Fund in December to finance the budget deficit.

At the end of 2015, the remaining balance of the fund was about $15 billion. The rest of the fund will be used to cover part of the deficit in 2017, the ministry said.

