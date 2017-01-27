Russian Doping Whistle-Blower Stepanova To Compete In Boston Race

Russian doping whistle-blower Yulia Stepanova is planning to return to the track this weekend at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.

Stepanova appears on the start list for a women's 800-meter race on January 28. She will be considered a neutral athlete, a status approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations after she gave evidence to the World Anti-Doping Agency of systematic cheating in Russian sports. She also competed as a neutral at last year's European championships.

Stepanova has been living with her husband at an undisclosed location in the United States because their lives have been threatened as a result of their assistance to anti-doping authorities.

The evidence they provided played a central role in the federation's decisions to suspend Russia's track and field team from global competition in 2015 and to exclude all but one member from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last summer.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

