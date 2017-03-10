Reports: Russian General Charged With Taking Bribe

Media reports say a former deputy commander of Russia's Interior Troops has been charged with taking a bribe.

Lieutenant General Vyacheslav Varchuk is accused of taking a bribe amounting to 10 million rubles ($170,000), according to the Interfax and TASS news agencies.

A court ordered him held in custody for two months on March 6.

State-run TASS quoted a Moscow military court spokeswoman, Svetlana Lukyanova, as saying on March 10 that Varchuk has appealed that decision.

Varchuk was appointed deputy commander of the Interior Troops, with responsibility for financial and economic affairs, in 2010.

Formerly part of the Interior Ministry, the Interior Troops are now part of the newly formed national guard, Rosgvardiya.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS