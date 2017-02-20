Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Dies At 64

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, has died in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 20.

The statement gave no immediate details but offered condolences to his relatives and said the diplomat had died "unexpectedly" one day before his 65th birthday.

"The Russian foreign ministry deeply regrets to announce that Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin has died suddenly in New York on February 20, a day ahead of his 65th birthday," the ministry said.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told the AP that Churkin became ill in his office at Russia's UN mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died February 20. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Churkin had served as Russia's envoy to the United Nations since 2006 and was considered Moscow's great champion at the United Nations.

He had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts.

A career diplomat, Churkin had previously served as an ambassador at large at the Foreign Ministry, ambassador to Canada, Belgium, and liaison ambassador to NATO. He had earlier served as the Foreign Ministry's spokesman.



He was fluent in Russian, Mongolian, French, and English.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, Interfax, and TASS

