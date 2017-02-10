Serbia Court Rejects Montenegro Request To Extradite Suspect In Alleged Coup Attempt

A Serbian court has rejected Montenegro's request to extradite one of its citizens wanted by Montenegrin authorities for his alleged participation in an attempted coup.

Serb citizens Predrag Bogicevic and Nemanja Ristic have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow Montenegro’s government in October.

The Belgrade high court rejected Montenegro's request to extradite Nemanja Ristic, saying the request was "unfounded." The decision was made on February 8, the court said.

RFE/RL's Balkan Service reports that the ruling can't be appealed, but the case file can be sent to the Appellate Court in Belgrade for a final revision.

An extradition request for Bogicevic was approved last month by a court in the Serbian city of Kragujevac.

Bogicevic continues to be in Serbian custody; Ristic has been released.

Montenegro's chief prosecutor has identified two Russian citizens as the suspected organizers of the alleged coup attempt in Podgorica, which he has linked to the government's push to join NATO.

Montenegro in December 2015 received an invitation to join NATO.

Ristic made headlines in December when he appeared in a photograph standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the official’s visit to Belgrade.