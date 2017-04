Serbian voters cast ballots on April 2 in a presidential election that is likely to consolidate the power of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as the country tries to balance its European goals with its relationship with Russia. None of the opposition candidates -- including former Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic and former Serbian Ombudsman Sasa Jankovic -- is currently considered likely to present a major challenge to Vucic. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)