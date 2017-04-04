Accessibility links

Serbia

Belgrade Sees Small Protest Against Vucic Election

Several thousand people, mostly young, dissatisfied with the results of the elections, gathered in a protest march in downtown Belgrade on April 4.

Several hundred protesters have taken to the streets of Belgrade for the second straight evening to protest the election of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as president on April 2.

Protesters blew whistles and chanted, "No to dictatorship!" outside the Serbian parliament on April 4. The crowd periodically blocked traffic.

Vucic won 55 percent of the vote in a solid victory. Opposition candidate Sasa Jankovic came in second with just 16.4 percent.

Some protesters have alleged that the election was rigged, but the demonstrations have not put forward any demands.

Vucic has vowed to continue Serbia's pro-European Union course while, at the same time, working to maintain ties with traditional ally Russia.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

